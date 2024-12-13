Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter worth about $3,873,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Tennant by 16.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tennant by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. Tennant has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

