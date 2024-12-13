MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $288.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 106.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 66.4% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

