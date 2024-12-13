UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $32.11 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 642.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

