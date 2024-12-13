Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 459.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

