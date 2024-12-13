Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,444 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 117.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS opened at $48.35 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

