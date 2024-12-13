Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,723 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

CATX stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,688.89. The trade was a 28.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 67,570 shares of company stock worth $256,789. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.