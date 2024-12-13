MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of MillerKnoll worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 254.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 99.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.21%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

