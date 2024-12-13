THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,561 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Read Our Latest Report on THO

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.