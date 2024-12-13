Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 33,377 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Replimune Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.22 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

