Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,863 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,961,112.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,762.32. This trade represents a 56.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,904 over the last three months. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

