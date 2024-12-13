Verition Fund Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ameresco by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Ameresco by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

