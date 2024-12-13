Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 844 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,300. The trade was a 49.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.