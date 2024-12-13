Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 76 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CACI International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

CACI International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CACI opened at $414.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $314.06 and a 1-year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

