Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 59,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 45,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.98.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $231.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

