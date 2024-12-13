Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

ROCK opened at $68.28 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.92 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

