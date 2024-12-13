Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,342,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Insulet stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.40.

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

