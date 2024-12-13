67,781 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 58.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNW. Morgan Stanley lowered ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $7.21 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

