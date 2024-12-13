Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $430,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $167,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,613,747.74. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $801,918.56. The trade was a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,751 shares of company stock worth $2,114,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.