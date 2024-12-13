Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 243.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 499,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 586.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 213,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 390.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 180.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,051.98. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

