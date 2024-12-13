CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,554.80. The trade was a 13.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock worth $2,744,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

