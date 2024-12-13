uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in uniQure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

