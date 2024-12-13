HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XT opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

