JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMWB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk raised Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Similarweb stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Similarweb by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Similarweb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Similarweb by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

