G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.