Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,244 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.34. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.