Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 889,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 178,437 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $536,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.