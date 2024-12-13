Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. CWM LLC increased its position in News by 7.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in News by 230.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 187,222 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. News Co. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

