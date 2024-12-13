Centiva Capital LP Takes $220,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.92.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

