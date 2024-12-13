Captrust Financial Advisors Has $511,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KB Home were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.