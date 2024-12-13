Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $567.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.28.

ISRG opened at $544.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.06. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $320.22 and a twelve month high of $556.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

