Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of FULC opened at $4.03 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

