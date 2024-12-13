Centiva Capital LP Invests $219,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

