Captrust Financial Advisors Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $274,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Toll Brothers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

