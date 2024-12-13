Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Net Lease Office Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the third quarter worth $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 240.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NLOP opened at $32.16 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

