Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,975 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. The trade was a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

