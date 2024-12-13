Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 535 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $25.63 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

