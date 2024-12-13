Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

