Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $418,901,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,646,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hayward by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469,124 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Up 1.4 %

Hayward stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

