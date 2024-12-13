Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $198,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of -201.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,066.67%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.