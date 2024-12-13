Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Mural Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mural Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,300,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mural Oncology news, CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,603.58. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURA opened at $3.74 on Friday. Mural Oncology plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MURA. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

