Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

AXSM opened at $94.37 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

