Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,952 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 103.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Vitesse Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 143.84%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

