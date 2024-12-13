Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of RCI Hospitality worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 1.2 %

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

RCI Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

