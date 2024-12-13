Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 258,676 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 258,676 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $575,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,439,848.24. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

HNRG opened at $12.40 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

