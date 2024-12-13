Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $26.81 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

