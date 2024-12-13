Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
