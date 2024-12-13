Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

