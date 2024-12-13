Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,760,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,507 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $357,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zai Lab by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZLAB opened at $26.72 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

