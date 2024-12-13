Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $210,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stratasys by 510.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stratasys by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

