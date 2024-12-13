Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,255 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $10,435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,044.04. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $2,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock worth $42,040,262 over the last three months. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

