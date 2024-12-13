Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,487 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 97.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $61,596,164.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516,686.18. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,851,175 shares of company stock worth $169,980,708. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

